Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.