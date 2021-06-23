Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,372 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFBC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $968.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

