Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $625,000 Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

