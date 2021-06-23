Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 76.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.