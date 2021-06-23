Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Thermon Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 97,533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

