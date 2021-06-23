Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of CEE stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

