Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,734. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $481.12. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

