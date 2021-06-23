CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.04

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.04 and last traded at $126.77, with a volume of 448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,544,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,649,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,042 shares of company stock worth $8,195,193 in the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CorVel by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

