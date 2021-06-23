Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €70.00 by Morgan Stanley

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.54 ($78.28).

Shares of 1COV opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. Covestro has a one year low of €32.79 ($38.58) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.11.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

