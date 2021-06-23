CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.75

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get CRA International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRA International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.