Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $86.38 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $140.14 or 0.00430041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00597834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077613 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

