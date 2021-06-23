Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $277,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,701,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,528 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

