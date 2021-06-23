Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

