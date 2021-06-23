Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Graco by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

GGG stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

