Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

