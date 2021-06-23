Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

