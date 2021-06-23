Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $519.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.61 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.21.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

