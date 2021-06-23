Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$1.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.57.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE:CR opened at C$1.78 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.23.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at C$576,383.45. Insiders have sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 over the last three months.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.