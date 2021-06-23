Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 7.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.86. 16,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 768,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cricut has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 445,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
