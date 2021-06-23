Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 7.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.86. 16,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 768,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cricut has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 445,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

