Critical Analysis: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 12.63 $123.91 million $4.90 27.55 Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.63 -$732.00 million ($0.17) -102.94

Camden Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 10.71% 3.16% 1.55% Host Hotels & Resorts -91.11% -13.76% -6.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Camden Property Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 7 0 2.58 Host Hotels & Resorts 3 6 8 0 2.29

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $123.85, suggesting a potential downside of 8.25%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.67%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

