Critical Analysis: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nuance Communications and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 1 3 4 0 2.38 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuance Communications currently has a consensus price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. My Size has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 0.29% 10.20% 3.24% My Size -4,427.34% -149.74% -110.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuance Communications and My Size’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 10.54 $21.40 million $0.47 115.89 My Size $140,000.00 114.63 -$6.16 million N/A N/A

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. Its Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. Its solutions include Dragon Medical One, cloud-based speech solution; computer-assisted physician documentation; diagnostic imaging solutions; Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, a voice-enabled solution; and clinical documentation improvement and coding. The company's Enterprise segment primarily engages in using speech, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence to provide automated customer solutions and services for voice, mobile, Web, and messaging channels. Its solutions include intelligent engagement solutions; Conversational AI; Engagement AI; and Security AI. Its Other segment provides voicemail transcription services. The company serves organizations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail. Nuance Communications, Inc. markets and sells its solutions and technologies directly through sales force, as well as through a network of resellers, including system integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, distributors, hardware vendors, telecommunications carriers, and e-commerce Websites worldwide. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

