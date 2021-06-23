Critical Contrast: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) & Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

80.6% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heritage Financial and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 23.75% 7.36% 0.89% William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Financial and William Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Financial and William Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $251.55 million 3.57 $46.57 million $1.29 19.35 William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.98 $1.38 million N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats William Penn Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. As of January 07, 2021, it had a network of 61 banking offices located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of April 30, 2021, the company offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.