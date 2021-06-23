Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Cryoport stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,001 shares of company stock worth $43,407,658. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

