CryptEx (CRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,829.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $11.10 or 0.00032617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $943,086.10 and approximately $5,829.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,010.91 or 0.99984238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00058444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

