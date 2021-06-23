CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $158,163.63 and $3,014.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033688 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00190926 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001561 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

