CryptoTask Market Cap Reaches $364,040.99 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $364,040.99 and approximately $222,497.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,295,812 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

