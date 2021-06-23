CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,442 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.88. 4,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.