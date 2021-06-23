CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 223 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2,070.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 175,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 166,975 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in Hologic by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 23,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

