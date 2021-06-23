CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. 3,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,838. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

