CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 1,272 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.