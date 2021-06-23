CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 652 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,127,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 27.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 88,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,451. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

