CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 92 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.69. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.19. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

