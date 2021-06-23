CSFB Analysts Give Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) a C$50.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at C$29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

