Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $161,528.61 and approximately $9,023.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00169556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,600.15 or 1.00690362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

