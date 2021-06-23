Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 257,347 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 260.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 257,347 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $265.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

