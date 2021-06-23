Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 78,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,816. The stock has a market cap of $268.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

