CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. CURO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.250-0.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 108,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,221. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $699.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock valued at $19,033,581. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

