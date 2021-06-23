Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $828.73 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Research analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cutera by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

