CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

