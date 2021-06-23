Cypress Funds LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,441,000. PayPal makes up about 2.6% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.79. 215,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

