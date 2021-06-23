CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CONE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $110,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after buying an additional 867,949 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

