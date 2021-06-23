Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Datamine has a total market cap of $607,528.30 and $20,017.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00211338 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001668 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.74 or 0.00602095 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,605 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.