David E. Rapley Sells 4,252 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after buying an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after buying an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

