David E. Rapley Sells 4,252 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.30.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
