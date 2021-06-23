Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

