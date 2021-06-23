Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Down to $37.36

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.