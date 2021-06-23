Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENGGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell.

ENGGY opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

