Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

ETR:DB1 opened at €148.30 ($174.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €139.98. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.34.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

