Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 41.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.43 ($8.74).

ETR LHA opened at €10.12 ($11.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

