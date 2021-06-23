DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $787,941.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00647315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00077960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038832 BTC.

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,530,943 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

