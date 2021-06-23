DG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 225,000 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000.

RCLFU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 42,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $120,783.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 126,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,509 over the last three months.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

